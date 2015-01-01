SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tang ZY, Bi QL, Ning XM, Tang L, Lai M, Yu J. Tehnicki Vjesnik 2023; 30(2): 676-683.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Tehnicki Vjesnik)

DOI

10.17559/TV-20221206142059

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Difficult and labour-intensive transportation up and down the steps is a challenge in small spaces. This work focused on the smooth performance requirements about each joint structure of robot foot. We have made research on the hand and foot structure of the transport part, which simplifies its posture calculation in the designed bipedal transport robot model.

METHODS for determination of each joint angle of the hand and foot are presented, including the use of standard D-H method to establish a mathematical model and perform forward and inverse kinematic analysis to derive the angles of each joint, where the matrix was coded by Python software to ensure the accuracy of the calculated results. The joints angles are assigned by the Step function, and the motion of the bipedal robot in the case of single access is simulated by the inverse kinematic derivation formula. Simulation results show that the structure of the robot's joints meets the requirement of maintaining the stability of the robot when going up and down the stairs.


Language: en
