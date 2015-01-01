Abstract

Fire protection of facilities is basically based on passive and active form. Given that active forms have a limited role in the early stages of fire, the decisive role in preventing the spread of fire, until the arrival of emergency firefighting units, have elements of passive protection at the facility. The topic of this paper is facades in residential buildings and their role in spreading fires throughout the building. The aim of this paper is to design one of the possible models for choosing the optimal façade shape (or the facility), which would passively prevent the transmission of fire over the facade. For these purposes, an analysis of key aspects was performed, which, in addition to fire resistance, considered seismic resistance and energy efficiency, both dependent on the shape of the facility. The obtained results are valorized through a quality scale, based on which is determined whether the solution is bad, acceptable, satisfactory, or good. This model contributes to a quality and controlled design process, because the concept of a facility, that meets the requirements of modern construction, is obtained at an early stage. The practicality of this model is reflected in the fact that, on the one hand, in the design phase it allows to bring more variant solutions at the same qualitative level, and on the other hand it is applicable to already constructed facilities, which indicates shortcomings and possibilities of their reconstruction.

Language: en