Abstract

Road tunnel operation will suffer from a lot of uncertain external disturbances, which will greatly affect the operational safety of road tunnels and even block traffic. Focusing on road tunnel operation safety and disaster-resistant ability, the concept of resilience is introduced to provide a scientific and effective basis for road tunnel operation and emergency management. In this paper, the concept of tunnel system resilience was proposed based on the concept of system resilience. A theoretical analysis model of road tunnel resilience was built to describe the change in road tunnel system function over time due to external disturbances (e.g., fires, traffic accidents, floods, earthquakes). Five fundamental attributes of road tunnel system resilience were proposed to describe the resilience level. A resilience evaluation method for road tunnels was proposed based on the functional network. The vulnerable links of road tunnels subjected to external disturbances can be analyzed using this method. This study will provide important references for the resilience evaluation method of road tunnels and risk mitigation strategies.

