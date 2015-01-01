SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Foussiakda CA, Gavray C, Mugumaarhahama Y, Balegamire JB, Blavier A. Psych 2023; 5(4): 1156-1169.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/psych5040077

This study was conducted in the eastern DR Congo to analyze the trauma of children born of rape (CBOR), and their behavior as it is perceived by their parents and community. Twenty-four families of women rape survivors and twenty-seven control families were used. The Trauma Symptoms Checklist for Children, Child Behavior Checklist, and Child and Youth Resilience Measure tests were applied. In addition, a discussion group was conducted with community members. Comparatively to girls, boys born from rape are traumatized and have psychopathological concerns such as anxiety, depression, and summation, and high internalized and externalized behaviors compared to boys from control families. Furthermore, CBOR are aggressive and gather in gangs. Despite the suffering, both CBOR and their siblings increase their resilience over the years and derive it from their environment, especially in the absence of the father who has become a polygamist. Girls born of rape are more resilient than their siblings.


behavior; children born of rape; gender; psychopathology; resilience; trauma

