Abstract

The focus on mental health during emerging adulthood (EA) is necessary due to the development of mental disorders before the age of 25 and the adverse effects of stress and anxiety on psychological well-being. Mindfulness has been shown to aid in coping with stress and anxiety, while intolerance of uncertainty can lead to higher distress levels. The aim of this research was to explore the prevalence and interrelationships between anxiety, stress, intolerance of uncertainty, and mindfulness, as well as potential gender differences. The study involved 425 emerging adults, with a majority of female participants. Anxiety and stress levels were found to be mild, with anxiety tending towards a moderate level in women. Gender differences were observed solely within the dimensions of intolerance of uncertainty, with women displaying higher levels of intolerance. For women, all of the measured variables correlated as expected; stress and anxiety showed moderate positive relationships with the dimensions of intolerance of uncertainty but negative ones with mindfulness. Furthermore, the dimensions of intolerance of uncertainty were negatively correlated with mindfulness in the female sample. Whereas for men, only anxiety and stress correlated positively, and stress also exhibited a negative relationship with mindfulness. Additionally, the dimensions of intolerance of uncertainty showed low negative correlations with mindfulness. Significant predictors for anxiety were inhibitory anxiety, as one of the dimensions of intolerance of uncertainty and mindfulness. On the other hand, all of the measured predictors were statistically significant for stress, indicating that being intolerant of uncertainty and less mindful were associated with higher stress levels. An identifying factor contributing to anxiety and stress during EA, for both men and women, is essential because it increases our understanding, which may lead to more efficient prevention and treatment strategies.

