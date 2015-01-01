Abstract

Police officers are exposed to several operational and organizational stressors that significantly impact on their mental health. The COVID-19 pandemic was a new stressor that further exacerbated existing stressors, highlighting the need for a better understanding of its impact on the mental health of police officers. This study tested the hypothesis that occupational stressors and PTSD are serial mediators of the relationship between fear of COVID-19 and burnout. Two hundred Portuguese police officers completed an online survey that assessed their fear of COVID-19, exposure to operational and organizational stressors, PTSD, and burnout. The results of the serial mediation analysis indicated that not only do occupational stressors act as mediators between fear of COVID-19 and burnout but also that PTSD is a mediator. The findings of this study underscore the need for interventions to reduce the negative impact of operational and organizational stressors on the mental health of police officers. Furthermore, this study highlights the power of police institutions for prevention and intervention with these professionals. By recognizing the specific stressors that contribute to the development of PTSD and burnout, our study provides a foundation for the development of direct interventions that can help to minimize the adverse effects of these stressors

