|
Citation
|
Hughes L, Petrella A, Fern LA, Taylor RM. Psych 2023; 5(3): 650-661.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic often manifested as a command-and-control style of leadership which had detrimental emotional impacts on staff, particularly the nursing workforce. Leadership can have detrimental effects on staff wellbeing, or it can greatly boost their ability to handle a crisis. We sought to explore the interrelationship between leadership and nurses' wellbeing in an inner-city university hospital during the initial wave of the pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; emotional wellbeing; leadership; nursing; pandemic; secondary analysis