SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hughes L, Petrella A, Fern LA, Taylor RM. Psych 2023; 5(3): 650-661.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/psych5030041

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic often manifested as a command-and-control style of leadership which had detrimental emotional impacts on staff, particularly the nursing workforce. Leadership can have detrimental effects on staff wellbeing, or it can greatly boost their ability to handle a crisis. We sought to explore the interrelationship between leadership and nurses' wellbeing in an inner-city university hospital during the initial wave of the pandemic.

METHODS: We conducted secondary analyses of interview data collected during a hospital-wide evaluation of barriers and facilitators to changes implemented to support the surge of COVID-19 related admissions during wave one. Data were collected through semi-structured video interviews during May-July 2020. Interviews were analysed using Framework analysis.

RESULTS: Thirty-one nurses participated, including matrons (n = 7), sisters (n = 8), and specialist nursing roles (n = 16). Three overarching themes were identified: the impact on nurses, personal factors, and organisational factors. The impact on nurses manifested as distress and fatigue. Coping and help-seeking behaviours were found to be the two personal factors which underpinned nurses' wellbeing. The organisational factors that impacted nurses' wellbeing included decision-making, duty, and teamwork.

CONCLUSIONS: The wellbeing of the workforce is pivotal to the health service, and it is mutually beneficial for patients, staff, and leaders. Addressing how beliefs and misconceptions around wellbeing are communicated and accessing psychological support are key priorities to supporting nurses during pandemics.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; emotional wellbeing; leadership; nursing; pandemic; secondary analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print