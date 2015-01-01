|
Citation
Burke S, Purvis M, Sandiford C, Klettke B. Psych 2023; 5(2): 508-525.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
While pornography provides opportunities for sexual exploration for young people, early and easy access also has possible negative implications for young people's behavioural and sexual development. Parental responsibilities concerning their children's consumption of pornography are largely misunderstood. This study explored parental experiences and beliefs about pornography education for young people using a qualitative study (n = 8, 6 females, 2 males). Interview data were analysed using a reflexive thematic approach.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescence; Australia; parental concern; pornography; sexual education; young people