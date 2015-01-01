Abstract

Emergency service workers encounter potentially traumatic incidents as part of their normal work duties. They are, therefore, at an increased risk of symptoms of poor mental health. In the past, post-critical incident seminars (PCIS) were offered to police officers in Finland who had suffered mental health consequences from a critical incident at work. Recently, the same seminar has been offered to emergency service workers in Finland. In this pilot study, the effects of PCIS on the symptoms of depression, anxiety, and traumatic stress are tentatively mapped using self-assessment inventories. Fifteen emergency service workers who attended a PCIS in April 2021 filled out the inventories at the beginning of the PCIS and one, three, and six months after the PCIS. All symptoms measured in this study (depression, anxiety, and traumatic stress) decreased after the PCIS, but the clearest decrease was observed in traumatic stress symptoms. Future similar research should use a control group and a larger sample, track mental health symptom scores over a longer period, and compare qualitative and quantitative data to contribute to a richer understanding of this issue.

Language: en