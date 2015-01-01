|
BACKGROUND: Suicide rates in the United States have escalated dramatically over the past 20 years and remain a leading cause of death. Access to evidenced-based care is limited, and telehealth is well-positioned to offer novel care solutions. The Crisis Care program is a suicide-specific treatment program delivered within a national outpatient telehealth setting using a digitally adapted version of the Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS) as the framework of care. This study investigates the feasibility and preliminary effectiveness of Crisis Care as scalable suicide-specific treatment model.
CAMS; crisis intervention; evidence-based treatment; outpatient; suicide intervention; telehealth