Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide rates in the United States have escalated dramatically over the past 20 years and remain a leading cause of death. Access to evidenced-based care is limited, and telehealth is well-positioned to offer novel care solutions. The Crisis Care program is a suicide-specific treatment program delivered within a national outpatient telehealth setting using a digitally adapted version of the Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS) as the framework of care. This study investigates the feasibility and preliminary effectiveness of Crisis Care as scalable suicide-specific treatment model.



METHODS: Patient engagement, symptom reduction, and care outcomes were examined among a cohort of patients (n = 130) over 16 weeks. The feasibility of implementation was assessed through patient engagement. Clinical outcomes were measured with PHQ-9, GAD-7, and the CAMS SSF-4 rating scales.



RESULTS: Over 85% of enrolled patients were approved for Crisis Care at intake, and 83% went on to complete at least four sessions (the minimum required to graduate). All patient subgroups experienced declines in depressive symptoms, anxiety symptoms, suicidal ideation frequency, and suicide-specific risk factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Results support the feasibility and preliminary effectiveness of Crisis Care as a suicide-specific care solution that can be delivered within a stepped-care model in an outpatient telehealth setting.

