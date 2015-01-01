Abstract

This study tackles the urgent need for efficient condition monitoring of road and rail infrastructure, which is integral to a nation's economic vitality. Traditional methods proved both costly and inadequate, resulting in network gaps and accelerated infrastructure decay. Employing connected vehicles with integrated sensors and cloud computing capabilities can provide a cost-effective, sustainable solution for comprehensive infrastructure monitoring. In advocating for international standardization, this study furnishes compelling evidence--encompassing trends in transportation, economics, and patent landscapes--that underscores the necessity and advantages of such standards. The analysis confirmed that trucks and rail will remain dominant in freight transport as infrastructure limitations intensify. A noteworthy finding is the absence of patented solutions in this domain, which simplifies the path toward global standardization. By integrating data from diverse sources, agencies can optimize maintenance triggers and allocate funds more strategically, thus preserving vital transportation networks. These insights not only offer an effective alternative to current practices but also have the potential to influence policymaking and industry standards for infrastructure monitoring.

