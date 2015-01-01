Abstract

One of the world's challenges is the amount of traffic on the roads. Waiting for the green light is a major cause of traffic congestion. Low throughput rates and eventual congestion come from many traffic signals that are hard coded, irrespective of the volume of the amount of traffic. Instead of depending on predefined time intervals, it is essential to build a traffic signal control system that can react to changing vehicle densities. Emergency vehicles, like ambulances, must be given priority at the intersection so as not to spend more time at the traffic light. Computer vision techniques can be used to improve road traffic signal control and reduce real-time traffic delays at intersections without the requirement for substantial infrastructure analysis. Long wait times and significant energy consumption are just two of the problems of the current traffic signal control system. To optimal efficiency, the traffic signal's duration must be dynamically changed to account for current traffic volume. To lessen congestion, the approach taken in this research focuses on modifying traffic signal time determined by the density of vehicles at the crossroads. The main purpose of this article is to demonstrate heavy traffic and emergency vehicle prioritization from all directions at the traffic intersection for a speedy passage. Using the Pygame tool, the proposed method in this study, which includes a mechanism for estimating traffic density and prioritization by counting vehicles at a traffic junction, is demonstrated. The vehicle throughput for the adaptive traffic light built using Pygame is compared with the vehicle pass rate for the adaptive traffic light built using Simulation of Urban Mobility (SUMO). The simulation results show that the adaptive traffic light built using Pygame achieves 90% throughput compared to the adaptive traffic light built using SUMO. A Two-Dimensional Convolutional Neural Network (2D-CNN) is implemented using Tensorflow for vehicle classification. The 2D-CNN model demonstrated 96% accuracy in classifying vehicles using the test dataset. Additionally, emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, are given priority for quick passing.

Language: en