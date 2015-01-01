Abstract

The positional deviation of the in-vehicle Automatic Emergency Call System (AECS) under collision conditions brings difficulties for Intelligent Connected Vehicles (ICVs) post rescue operations. Currently, there is a lack of analysis on system operating conditions during collisions in the reliability assessment methods for the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) deployed in the AECS. Therefore, this paper establishes an in-vehicle collision environment simulation model for emergency calls to explore the influence of parameters such as temperature and vibration on Signal-Based In-Vehicle Emergency Call Systems. We also propose environmental limits applicable to comprehensive tests, which can objectively evaluate reliability and provide data support for the AECS bench test through a satellite-signal-based semi-physical simulation, which is subjected to a bench test under different operating conditions. The findings of this study demonstrate that the occurrence of random vibration and impact stress, induced by vibration, exerts considerable disruptive effects on positional signal data during collisions. Consequently, it leads to substantial interference with the accurate detection of post-collision satellite positioning information. When the simulation operates under a 2.4 gRMS vibration condition, the maximum phase noise error in the positioning system is 8.95%, which does not meet the test accuracy requirements. On the other hand, the semi-simulation system is less affected by temperature changes, and at the maximum allowable temperature difference of the equipment, the maximum phase noise error in the simulated signal is 2.12%. Therefore, based on the influence of phase noise variation on the accuracy of the satellite signal simulation, necessary environmental conditions for the test are obtained, including a temperature that is consistent with the maximum operating temperature of the vector generator and a vibration power spectral density (PSD) lower than 1.2 gRMS.

Language: en