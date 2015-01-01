SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nam SM, Park J, Sagong C, Lee Y, Kim HJ. Vehicles (Basel) 2023; 5(3): 1046-1059.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/vehicles5030057

unavailable

Computer vehicle simulators are used to model real-world situations to overcome time and cost limitations. The vehicle simulators provide virtual scenarios for real-world driving. Although the existing simulators precisely observe movement on the basis of good-quality graphics, they focus on a few driving vehicles instead of accident simulation. In addition, it is difficult to represent vehicle collisions. We propose a vehicle crash simulator with simulation and animation components. The proposed simulator synthesizes and simulates models of vehicles and environments. The simulator animates corresponding to the simulation through the execution results. The simulation results validate that the proposed simulator provides collision and non-collision results according to the speed of two vehicles at an intersection.


digital twin; graphical model; simulator model; vehicle crash simulator

