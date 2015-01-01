Abstract

The forthcoming arrival of automated vehicles (AV) on the roads requires the re-evaluation or even adaptation of existing infrastructures as they are currently designed on the basis of human perception. Indeed, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) do not necessarily have the same needs as drivers to detect road markings. One of the main challenges related to AV is the optimisation of the vehicle-infrastructure pair in order to guarantee the safety of all users. In this context, we compared the performance of a vehicle equipped with an ADAS machine-vision system with a dynamic retroreflectometer during the daytime on a road section. Our results questioned the reliability of the literature thresholds of the luminance contrast ratio on a dry road under sunny conditions. Despite the presence of old and worn road markings, the ADAS camera was able to detect the edge lines in more than 90% of the cases. The non-detections were not related to the poor condition of the markings but to the environmental conditions or the complexity of the infrastructure.

