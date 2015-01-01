Abstract

Our paper introduces new reconstruction techniques of real-life critical road traffic accidents focusing on highly automated functions. The investigation method presented here focuses on the effect of relevant control parameters and environmental factors following the concept of sensitivity analysis. Two reconstruction tools are applied, the choice depending on the relevant causal factor of the accidents. Our measurement proves that the technical parameters of the control process, like time to collision or braking pressure that affects user satisfaction directly, can significantly influence the probability of accident occurrence. Thus, it is reasonable to consider safety with an increased weight compared to the user experience when identifying these parameters' values. On the other hand, the effects of the investigated environmental factors were also found to be significant. Accordingly, future ADAS applications need to consider the change of environmental factors in the case of increased risk level, and driver-mode should be adapted to the new situation.

Language: en