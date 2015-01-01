|
Citation
|
Heinmiller BT. Canadian political science review 2023; 17(2): 1-17.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper investigates whether advocacy coalitions can have much policy influence in Canadian policy processes, where decision-making power tends to be highly centralized in the executive. The question is investigated through a diachronic case study of firearms policy-making that compares policy processes in 1976-77 and 1994-95 using a most-similar logic. Content analysis and social network analysis show that the 1976-77 process involved only a gun rights advocacy coalition, while the 1994-95 process involved both gun rights and gun control advocacy coalitions. Comparative analysis further shows that these advocacy coalitions had difference-making influence in these policy processes, contributing to the adoption of relatively minor gun control reforms in 1977 and major reforms in 1995.
Language: en