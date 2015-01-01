Abstract

This paper investigates whether advocacy coalitions can have much policy influence in Canadian policy processes, where decision-making power tends to be highly centralized in the executive. The question is investigated through a diachronic case study of firearms policy-making that compares policy processes in 1976-77 and 1994-95 using a most-similar logic. Content analysis and social network analysis show that the 1976-77 process involved only a gun rights advocacy coalition, while the 1994-95 process involved both gun rights and gun control advocacy coalitions. Comparative analysis further shows that these advocacy coalitions had difference-making influence in these policy processes, contributing to the adoption of relatively minor gun control reforms in 1977 and major reforms in 1995.



Cet article vise à déterminer si les coalitions plaidantes peuvent faire la différence dans l'élaboration des politiques au Canada, pays où le pouvoir exécutif tend à exercer un grand contrôle sur la prise de décisions. À travers une étude diachronique des politiques sur les armes à feu, l'article utilise une logique de similitude pour comparer l'élaboration des politiques de 1976-77 et de 1994-95. Les analyses de contenu et des réseaux sociaux démontrent qu'en 1976-77 seule une coalition plaidante sur les droits aux armes à feu avait influencé l'élaboration de ces politiques alors qu'en 1994-95 les coalitions plaidantes ayant trait aux droits aux armes à feu et au contrôle des armes à feu les avaient influencées. De surcroît, l'analyse comparative indique que ces coalitions plaidantes firent la différence dans l'élaboration des politiques sur les armes à feu puisqu'elles donnèrent lieu à l'adoption de réformes relativement mineures en 1977 et de réformes majeures en 1995.



Keywords: Advocacy Coalition Framework, Canada, most-similar comparison, firearms policy, content analysis, network analysis



Mots-class : cadre de la coalition de plaidoyer, Canada, comparaison la plus semblable, analyse de contenu, l'analyse des réseaux

