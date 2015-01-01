Abstract

OBJECTIVETo analyze the mortality data of children under 5 years in Chongming District， Shanghai， and to analyze the main causes of death of children under 5 years， so as to provide scientific basis for reducing the mortality of children under 5 years in Chongming District.



METHODSData of children under 5 years in Chongming District from 2011 to 2020 were collected from the Maternal and Child Health Information System of Chongming District， Shanghai. The mortality rate and main causes of death of children under 5 years in Chongming District were analyzed retrospectively.



RESULTSFrom 2011 to 2020， the average mortality rate of children under 5 years in Chongming District was 6.51‰， and the overall trend was stable. The mortality rate of children under 5 years with non-local household registration （11.44‰） was significantly higher than that of children under 5 years of age with local household registration （4.88‰） （P<0.05）. The main causes of death for children under 5 years were accidental deaths （drowning， accidental asphyxia， traffic accidents）， while the main causes of death for infants were congenital heart disease， premature birth or low birth weight， congenital abnormalities， birth asphyxia and pneumonia.



CONCLUSIONIt is necessary to strengthen safety education for children and their guardians and strengthen safety management for children who are not registered in this city. Departments of obstetrics and gynecology and the departments of pediatrics should be expanded， and prenatal examination should be strenthened for high risk or elderly parturient women to further reduce the death rate of children under 5 years old.

Language: zh