Eyuboglu M, Sahbudak B, Eyuboglu D. Alpha Psychol. 2023; 24(5): 205-210.
(Copyright © 2023, Department of Psychiatry, Trakya University School of Medicine, Publisher AVES)
38105779
BACKGROUND: Several studies have demonstrated that individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are at a significantly higher risk of suicide, with over 7.5 times increased likelihood of dying by suicide and higher rates of suicidal ideation. The present study aimed to examine the perspectives and awareness of psychiatrists regarding suicidal behavior in individuals with ASD.
en
knowledge; Autism; child and adolescent psychiatrists; general adult psychiatrists; suicidal behavior