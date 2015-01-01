Abstract

BACKGROUND: Several studies have demonstrated that individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are at a significantly higher risk of suicide, with over 7.5 times increased likelihood of dying by suicide and higher rates of suicidal ideation. The present study aimed to examine the perspectives and awareness of psychiatrists regarding suicidal behavior in individuals with ASD.



METHODS: To achieve this, an online survey was developed to assess clinicians' practices in evaluating suicidal thoughts and behaviors in individuals with ASD.



RESULTS: A total of 143 psychiatrists, including 55 general adult psychiatrists and 88 child and adolescent psychiatrists, completed the cross-sectional survey. The results of the study revealed that clinicians reported lower rates of suicidal ideation and behavior in individuals with ASD compared to those without ASD (P <.05). Furthermore, it was found that the usage of screening tools for assessing suicidal behavior was significantly lower in the ASD group (P <.05).



CONCLUSION: The study aimed to investigate psychiatrists' knowledge and screening practices regarding ASD and emphasize the importance of increasing knowledge and implementing effective screening and intervention practices to address the risk of suicidality in individuals with ASD.

