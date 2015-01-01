SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dhungel B, Shand F, Nguyen P, Wang Y, Fujita-Imazu S, Khin Maung Soe J, Xie J, Wang X, Li J, Gilmour S. Ann. Intern Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

DOI

10.7326/M23-2533

PMID

38109737

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although global suicide mortality rates decreased by almost a third between 1990 and 2016 (1), suicide mortality in the United States has increased rapidly (2). Particularly high suicide mortality has been identified among American Indian or Alaska Native (AIAN) people (2), whose life expectancy is also 7 years shorter than that of the White population in the United States (3). Understanding trends and patterns in suicide mortality in AIAN populations may offer insights into strategies to reduce health inequality in this highly vulnerable population.

Objective: To assess temporal trends and patterns in method-specific suicide by sex and race using...


