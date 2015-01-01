SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gone JP. Ann. Intern Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American College of Physicians)

10.7326/M23-3218

38109738

Indigenous persons in the United States are distinguished by who we count as kin. Indeed, our lives are organized by expansive kinship connections and relations. These ties convey strength but also vulnerability, as suicide haunts most of our extended families. Thus, we urgently need more and better research on who tries and who dies by suicide. We recognize that these community losses recreate long legacies of social suffering, often referred to today as "historical trauma" (1). We seek conceptual frameworks that will recast our understanding of suicide as deeply entangled with conditions of coloniality. We desire creative inquiry that will...


Language: en
