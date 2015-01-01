SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Collins B, Downing J, Head A, Comerford T, Nathan R, Barr B. BJPsych Open 2023; 10(1): e13.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

DOI

10.1192/bjo.2023.630

PMID

38105764

Abstract

This article was originally published with author Terence Comerford's surname spelled incorrectly. The error has been corrected and the online PDF and HTML versions updated.

The author's name has been correected in the SafetyLit database.

Reference to error:
Collins, B., Downing, J., Head, A., Cornerford, T., Nathan, R., & Barr, B. (2023). Investigating the impact of undiagnosed anxiety and depression on health and social care costs and quality of life: Cross-sectional study using household health survey data. BJPsych Open, 9(6), E201.


Language: en

Keywords

epidemiology; comorbidity; Anxiety or fear-related disorders; depressive disorders; health economics

