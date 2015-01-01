Abstract

This article was originally published with author Terence Comerford's surname spelled incorrectly. The error has been corrected and the online PDF and HTML versions updated.



The author's name has been correected in the SafetyLit database.



Reference to error:

Collins, B., Downing, J., Head, A., Cornerford, T., Nathan, R., & Barr, B. (2023). Investigating the impact of undiagnosed anxiety and depression on health and social care costs and quality of life: Cross-sectional study using household health survey data. BJPsych Open, 9(6), E201.

