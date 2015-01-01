|
Citation
Collins B, Downing J, Head A, Comerford T, Nathan R, Barr B. BJPsych Open 2023; 10(1): e13.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
DOI
PMID
38105764
Abstract
This article was originally published with author Terence Comerford's surname spelled incorrectly. The error has been corrected and the online PDF and HTML versions updated.
Language: en
Keywords
epidemiology; comorbidity; Anxiety or fear-related disorders; depressive disorders; health economics