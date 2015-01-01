|
Freelin BN, McMillan C, Felmlee D, Osgood DW. Criminology 2023; 61(1): 40-73.
(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Criminology)
38107511
In a quasi-experiment, we examine whether changing schools during the transition from 8th to 9th grade influences adolescent delinquency, using a sample of more than 14,000 students in 26 public school districts (PROSPER study). The dataset follows students for eight waves from 6th through 12th grade and facilitates a unique, direct comparison of students who change schools with those who remain in the same school during this period.
Language: en
delinquency; adolescence; social control; friendship; differential association; PROSPER; quasi-experiment; routine activities; school transition; unstructured socializing