Abstract

Background: Baby walkers (BWs) are popular among parents worldwide, despite safety concerns and developmental impact concerns, as they are influenced by cultural beliefs, social myths, and personal interests. This study aims to assess parental beliefs and attitudes toward the use of BWs in the Eastern region of Saudi Arabia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted among 400 mothers in the Eastern region of Saudi Arabia. Data were collected through an online questionnaire, which included demographic information, BW usage, reasons for usage/non-usage, and awareness of the dangers and disadvantages of BWs. Descriptive statistics and chi-square tests were used for data analysis.



RESULTS Among the participants, 332 (83.0%) reported using BWs for their children. The majority of parents i.e. 237 parents (71.3%) used walkers for their child's fun and 146 parents (43.9%) used them for 1-2 hours daily. Among the reasons for non-usage, concerns about affecting the child's walking and potential injuries were most common in 29 (42.6%) and 28 (41.1%) parents, respectively. Significant associations were found between mother's age, child's birth order, age of crawling, age of independent walking, and BW usage. Forty-eight children (14.4%) who used walkers experienced injuries, including falling downstairs 20 (41.6%) and flipping over on a flat surface 21 (43.7%).



CONCLUSION This study highlights the prevalence of BW usage and the reasons behind parental decisions in the Eastern region of Saudi Arabia. While many parents use BWs to promote early walking and provide entertainment, concerns about safety and potential developmental impacts persist.

