Abstract

Intoxication by colchicine is rare, and its rapid recognition is crucial, as severe toxicity or death is reported in 10% of cases. Here, we present the case of a 50-year-old female admitted to the emergency department 24 hours after ingesting 10 mg of colchicine. Upon examination, she was conscious and hemodynamically stable. Analytically, she exhibited leukocytosis with neutrophilia and an elevation of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH). She was initiated on fluid therapy and transferred to the intermediate care unit of medicine. On the third day of hospitalization, she developed anterior chest pain, reduced breath sounds in the right hemithorax, and dullness on percussion. Arterial blood gas analysis showed partial respiratory failure, and chest X-rays and a computed tomography (CT) scan revealed a right-sided pleural effusion. The likely diagnosis was pleural effusion secondary to cardiac dysfunction due to colchicine intoxication. This case aims to describe the potential toxic effects of colchicine in cases of overdose and to reflect on ways to reduce its morbidity and mortality.

