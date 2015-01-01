Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examined prevalence and relationships among falls, injuries, fear of falling, and social participation in people aging with long-term physical disability (PAwLTPD).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A convenience sample of 474 PAwLTPD recruited from community agencies and social media as baseline of a longitudinal cohort study. Inclusion criteria: 45-65 years, self-reported physical disability for ≥5 years, and English-speaking. Self-report surveys of physical/mental health, falls in the past year, fear of falling, and Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS) ability and satisfaction with participation in social roles and activities measures were collected.



RESULTS: Mean age 56.8 years; participants were mostly female (66.7%) and White (61.4%). Nearly 65% reported a fall; 56.6% of falls resulted in injury. Falls and fall-related injuries were associated with worse physical/mental health and presence of >5 health conditions. Seventy-five percent of participants reported fear of falling. Lower ability and satisfaction with participation were found in participants who fell and worried about falls.



CONCLUSIONS: PAwLTPD are at increased risk of falls, fall-related injuries, and fear of falling, which affects their ability to engage in social activities. Future research is needed to understand circumstances associated with falls and to develop effective interventions to address falls in PAwLTPD.

