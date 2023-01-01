|
Citation
|
Motlagh ME, Farrokhi M, Ahmadi-Mazhin S, Khankeh H. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e564.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38105567
|
Abstract
|
The growing trend of natural and man-made disasters, and their widespread consequences show the need for societies to be more resilient in the face of disasters. After the adoption of the Sendai Framework, databases were considered a tool to monitor disaster casualty and damage data. Disaster databases are a basic tool for analyzing the characteristics and the trends of accidents and disasters on a global or national scale, and these databases can play an effective role to reduce the risk of disasters. However, the quality of information, consistency, and comprehensiveness of disaster databases are highly variable. Reference Moriyama, Sasaki and Ono1
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Iran; *Disaster Planning; *Disasters; *Earthquakes