Abstract

The growing trend of natural and man-made disasters, and their widespread consequences show the need for societies to be more resilient in the face of disasters. After the adoption of the Sendai Framework, databases were considered a tool to monitor disaster casualty and damage data. Disaster databases are a basic tool for analyzing the characteristics and the trends of accidents and disasters on a global or national scale, and these databases can play an effective role to reduce the risk of disasters. However, the quality of information, consistency, and comprehensiveness of disaster databases are highly variable. Reference Moriyama, Sasaki and Ono1



To compensate for present deficiencies in the field of collecting and recording data related to accidents and disasters in the country, emphasize national and international documents, develop the science of risk management of accidents and disasters, and future needs of the country to carefully plan to face accidents and disasters, the Iran Loss and Damage Disaster Database (ILD) was designed.



Comparing mentioned database with other regional and global disaster registration databases, we can list the advantages of this database. Taking an "all hazard approach" into account, the ILD records all risks (natural and technological).



For the structure of database in the data collection section (the first module of database), relative advantages can be listed. It is very important to have infrastructures, such as Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Medical Care Monitoring Center (MCMC) systems of Ministry of Health, which have online access to all data of accidents and disasters in the pre-hospital and hospital areas. Many other sources, including the data of Forensic Medicine Organization, Crisis Management Organization, Environmental Organization, non-governmental organizations, the media, etc., were considered to access information...



