Senn CY, Hobden KL, Eliasziw M, Barata PC, Radtke HL, McVey GL, Thurston WE. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2290859.
38109360
BACKGROUND: In a multi-site randomized controlled trial (RCT), the EAAA programme designed for first year university women (17-24 years old) was shown to reduce the likelihood of any (attempted and completed) rape in the next year by 50% (Senn, C. Y., Eliasziw, M., Barata, P. C., Thurston, W. E., Newby-Clark, I. R., Radtke, H. L., & Hobden, K. L. (2015). Efficacy of a sexual assault resistance program for university women. New England Journal of Medicine, 372(24), 2326-2335). Through a non-profit organization, EAAA has been available to universities globally since 2016 using a Train-the-Trainer model. Observations of the 'real world' implementation suggested that universities often altered eligibility criteria (especially year of study and age) in their recruitment.
university students; sexual violence; effectiveness trial; ensayo de eficacia; estudiantes universitarias; Prevención de la agresión sexual; Sexual assault prevention; sexual victimization; victimización sexual; violencia sexual; 预防性侵犯；性暴力；性受害；有效性试验；大学生