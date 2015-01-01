Abstract

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is a powerful toxic gas in workplace incidents, and it poses a threat to colleagues or family members involved in rescues, leading to a "domino effect" of multiple deaths. In this report, we describe three incidents in which 10 people died, and we present the results of the analyses performed in different incidents, including paper pulp pit, sewer, and sewage well. We provide the macroscopic and morphological findings of ten victims, which include conjunctival hemorrhage, corneal erosion, pulmonary edema, and pulmonary hemorrhage. Additionally, we observed large amounts of waste paper pulp or black sludge in the upper and lower respiratory tracts or upper and lower gastrointestinal tracts of six victims. Furthermore, we conducted a toxicological examination of the victims' blood sulfide using an alkylation extraction approach combined with gas chromatography/mass spectrometry. The sulfide concentrations in the 10 victims ranged from 0.06 to 6.72 mg/L.

