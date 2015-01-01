Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Emotional urgency is an emotion-based subdimension of trait impulsivity that is more clinically relevant to psychopathology and disorders of emotion dysfunction than non-emotional subdimensions (i.e., lack of perseverance, sensation seeking, lack of premeditation). However, few studies have examined the relative effects of emotional urgency in bipolar disorder. This cross-sectional study aimed to establish the clinical relevance of emotional urgency in bipolar disorders by (1) explicating clinically relevant correlates of emotional urgency and (2) comparing its effects against non-emotional impulsivity subdimensions.



METHODS AND RESULTS: A total of 150 individuals with bipolar disorder were recruited between October 2021 and January 2023. Zero-order correlations found that emotional urgency had the greatest effect on bipolar symptoms (r = 0.37 to 0.44). Multiple two-step hierarchical regression models showed that (1) positive urgency predicted past manic symptomology and dysfunction severity (b = 1.94, p < 0.001 and 0.35 p < 0.05, respectively), (2) negative urgency predicted current depression severity, and (3) non-emotional facets of impulsivity had smaller effects on bipolar symptoms and dysfunction by contrast, and were non-significant factors in the final step of all regression models (b < 0.30, ns); Those who had a history of attempted suicide had significantly greater levels of emotional urgency (Cohen's d = -0.63).



DISCUSSION: Notwithstanding the study's limitations, our findings expand status quo knowledge beyond the perennial relationship between non-emotion-based impulsivity and bipolar disorder and its implications.

Language: en