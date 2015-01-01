|
Teh WL, Liu J, Chandwani N, Lee YW, Tor PC, Subramaniam M, Ho RC. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1277655.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
38106393
INTRODUCTION: Emotional urgency is an emotion-based subdimension of trait impulsivity that is more clinically relevant to psychopathology and disorders of emotion dysfunction than non-emotional subdimensions (i.e., lack of perseverance, sensation seeking, lack of premeditation). However, few studies have examined the relative effects of emotional urgency in bipolar disorder. This cross-sectional study aimed to establish the clinical relevance of emotional urgency in bipolar disorders by (1) explicating clinically relevant correlates of emotional urgency and (2) comparing its effects against non-emotional impulsivity subdimensions.
bipolar disorder; emotion-based impulsivity; emotional urgency; trait impulsivity; UPPS-P