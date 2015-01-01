Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physical activity (PA) has wide-ranging, and well documented benefits for older adults, encompassing physical, cognitive, and mental well-being. The World Health Organization advocates for a minimum of 150-300 min of moderate intensity PA per week, supplemented by muscle-strengthening exercises. However, the rates of PA among older adults remain a concern. While portable technologies hold promises in promoting PA, sustaining long-term engagement continues to be a challenge.



OBJECTIVE: The aims of this study are to identify barriers and facilitators to PA in older adults, to develop an mHealth app promoting PA and an active healthy lifestyle in collaboration with community-dwelling older adults guided by the design thinking process, and to test it.



METHODS: A co-creative process was used, employing design thinking. Interviews were conducted to understand the needs of the target population and identify the problem of insufficient PA. Two cocreation sessions involving older adults and experts were conducted to generate innovative ideas. Participants were selected based on age (≥65 years), no severe illness, Dutch language proficiency, and active participation ability.



RESULTS were qualitatively analyzed and coded. Finally a prototype was developed and tested.



RESULTS: Interviews with older adults highlighted diverse perceptions of PA but unanimous agreement on its importance. They recognized health benefits such as improved mobility, balance, and reduced fall risk, while emphasizing the social and mental aspects. Barriers included poor health, time constraints, weather conditions and fear of falling. Cocreation sessions identified key topics: perception of a healthy lifestyle, coping strategies, mHealth App features, screen visualization, and tailored notifications, which led to the development of a mobile app promoting PA and an active lifestyle. The app was stepwise prototyped.



CONCLUSION: This study emphasizes the importance of promoting PA among older adults through a collaborative design thinking approach. However, the implementation of mHealth apps faces obstacles due to the digital divide, necessitating personalized solutions to bridge the gap. Moreover, it calls for further research to investigate the long-term impact of such interventions and explore behavior change patterns in this population.

