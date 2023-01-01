Abstract

This is a correction to: Shannen van der Kruk, Nathan J Harrison, Ashlea Bartram, Skye Newton, Caroline Miller, Robin Room, Ian Olver, Jacqueline Bowden, Prevalence of parental supply of alcohol to minors: a systematic review, Health Promotion International, Volume 38, Issue 5, October 2023, daad111, https://doi.org/10.1093/heapro/daad111



In the originally published version of this manuscript, a value was incorrectly mentioned in the Abstract. The line "Overall prevalence rates ranged from 7.0 to 60.0% for minor-report samples, and from 24.0 to 8.0% for parent-report samples." should correctly read, "Overall prevalence rates ranged from 7.0 to 60.0% for minor-report samples, and from 24.0 to 48.0% for parent-report samples."



This error has been corrected online.

© The Author(s) 2023. Published by Oxford University Press.

Language: en