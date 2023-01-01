SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

The editors. Health Promot. Int. 2023; 38(6): daad189.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/heapro/daad189

PMID

38109461

Abstract

This is a correction to: Shannen van der Kruk, Nathan J Harrison, Ashlea Bartram, Skye Newton, Caroline Miller, Robin Room, Ian Olver, Jacqueline Bowden, Prevalence of parental supply of alcohol to minors: a systematic review, Health Promotion International, Volume 38, Issue 5, October 2023, daad111, https://doi.org/10.1093/heapro/daad111

In the originally published version of this manuscript, a value was incorrectly mentioned in the Abstract. The line "Overall prevalence rates ranged from 7.0 to 60.0% for minor-report samples, and from 24.0 to 8.0% for parent-report samples." should correctly read, "Overall prevalence rates ranged from 7.0 to 60.0% for minor-report samples, and from 24.0 to 48.0% for parent-report samples."

This error has been corrected online.
© The Author(s) 2023. Published by Oxford University Press.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print