|
Citation
|
Li S, Cui G, Er Y, Ye P, Xue T, Zhang JJ, Liu X, Duan L, Lv F, Yao Y. Innov. Aging 2023; 7(9): igad121.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38106373
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Housing is one of the main places where falls occur; however, few studies have examined housing environmental factors driving fall risk. This study aimed to explore the associations between housing environmental factors and falls in China. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: The study included data of middle-aged and older adults aged ≥45 years from 4 waves of the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study. We assessed 7 housing environmental factors: building materials, toilet types, household tidiness, household cooking fuels, and access to electricity, running water, and bathing facilities. Based on these, we divided housing environments into 3 types: good (0-2 poor factors), moderate (3-5 poor factors), and poor (6-7 poor factors). Falls incidence (yes or no) was self-reported during the survey period. We applied the Cox proportional hazard model to estimate the associations, adjusting for a set of covariates such as sociodemographic characteristics, lifestyles, and disease status.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Falls; Cohort study; Housing environments; Middle-aged and older adults