Kwon M, Kim SA, Lee YJ. Iran. J. Public Health 2023; 52(11): 2343-2352.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences

10.18502/ijph.v52i11.14034

38106837

PMC10719716

BACKGROUND: We aimed to identify the factors associated with suicidal ideation by classifying adolescents into three groups: no stress, interpersonal stress, as well as academic and career stress.

METHOD: Using the data from the 16(th) Korea Youth Risk Behavior Web-Based Survey (2020), 15,343 adolescents were included in the study, and their socio-demographic characteristics as well as physical and psychological factors were assessed. A complex sample logistic regression was performed to identify factors associated with suicide.

RESULTS: The following factors were significantly associated with suicide: fatigue recovery by sleep, body mass index, physical activity, and depression in the no stress group; current school, academic grade, drinking, depression, loneliness, and anxiety in the interpersonal stress group; and gender, current school, academic grade, father's educational level, drinking, fatigue recovery by sleep, depression, loneliness, subjective health, smartphone overdependence, as well as anxiety in the academic and career stress group (P < 0.05).

CONCLUSION: To prevent suicide among adolescents, it is necessary to consider these factors when developing educational policies.


Adolescents; Stress; Suicidal ideation; Regression

