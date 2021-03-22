|
Chua S, Sabang JA, Chew KS, Nohuddin PNE. Iran. J. Public Health 2023; 52(11): 2402-2411.
(Copyright © 2023, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
38106840
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence is a global public health concern as stated by World Health Organization. We aimed to conduct a textual analysis of tweets associated with domestic violence through keyword identification, word trends and word collocations. The data was obtained from Twitter, focusing on publicly available tweets written in English. The objectives are to find out if the identified keywords, word trends and word collocations can help differentiate between domestic violence-related tweets and non-domestic violence-related tweets, as well as, to analyze the textual characteristics of domestic violence-related tweets and non-domestic violence-related tweets.
Twitter; Domestic violence; Text analysis