Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS) measure, which assesses past week status of seven domains (physical function mobility, anxiety, depressive symptoms, fatigue, peer relationships, pain interference, and pain intensity), represents a new paradigm using patient-reported outcomes. We used a data-driven approach with PROMIS to identify subgroups of youths receiving depression treatment.



METHODS: Youths (n = 721) enrolled in the Texas Youth Depression and Suicide Research Network who completed the PROMIS were analyzed. Latent class analyses (LCAs) identified subgroups and compared their baseline clinical/sociodemographic features.



RESULTS: Compared to population norms, our sample had worse than average physical function, anxiety, depression, fatigue, and pain interference. Using LCA, four subgroups were identified: 1) lower symptom severity and higher physical functioning (14.6 %); 2) higher symptom burden, higher pain interference/intensity, and lower physical functioning (52.7 %); 3) higher symptom burden, higher pain interference/intensity, but with higher physical functioning (9.2 %); and 4) higher symptom burden, but lower physical functioning and pain interference/intensity (23.6 %). Group 3 demonstrated higher resilience than Group 2. In contrast, Group 2 had higher anxiety than Group 4. LIMITATIONS: Individuals may have different symptom profiles due to the observational nature of the study. Replication of these subgroups may be difficult, as future samples may differ in these characteristics. Further work may demonstrate the stability of these groups.



CONCLUSIONS: A data-driven analysis identified a small but significant subgroup with high physical functioning despite high symptom burden and pain, and this group reported higher resilience. Resilience-enhancing interventions may help improve functional outcomes in depressed youth.

