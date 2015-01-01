Abstract

This article describes an interprofessional collaboration between Sanford Health and North Dakota State University that strengthens agricultural injury surveillance in the upper Midwest by using multiple sources of health data and geographic information systems (GIS) technology. We provide methodological insights and considerations for using and combining facility-level trauma registry (FLTR) data, national data sets, and GIS to identify areas with disproportionate agricultural injury prevalence. Additionally, we discuss the benefits of FLTR data, how and why it is collected, the data it contains, and how it can be combined with national datasets to fill-in surveillance gaps. Lastly, we offer recommendations for building cross-institutional and interprofessional partnerships.

