Abstract

AIM: To analyse the risk factors and incidence of falls in geriatric outpatients in a university hospital ward in Hangzhou, China.



METHODS: From May 2020 to August 2022, 1712 geriatric outpatients in a university hospital ward in Hangzhou, China, were screened using a socio-demographic questionnaire (e.g. gender, age, living arrangement, etc.) and assessment scales. The correlation between each factor and falls was preliminarily analysed by chi-squared tests. Finally, binary logistic regression analysis was conducted to further analyse the risk factors of falls. The STROBE checklist was used in reporting this study.



RESULTS: Of the 1712 geriatric outpatients recruited, 1626 participants (60-79 and ≥ 80 years old) with complete questionnaire and assessment data were included. The occurrence of falls for those in the 60-79 age group was 8.4%, and for those in the ≥80 age group it was 13.4%. Age (p = .007), use of a walking assistance device (p < .001), the Stay Independent Brochure Questionnaire (SIB) (OR = 7.751, 95% CI = 5.089-11.806, p < .001), living arrangement (p = .004), timed up and go test (TUGT) (p = .007) and three diseases or above (OR = 2.496, 95% CI = 1.358-11.4.586, p = .003) reached statistical significance.



CONCLUSIONS: Older people have a high incidence of falls. In this study, age, disease history, SIB scores (≥4 points), living arrangement, TUGT and walking assistance device increased the probability of falls in older Chinese adults. Personalised interventions should be carried out according to the specific situation of older people to effectively reduce their incidence of falls and improve their quality of life. RELEVANCE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE: The basic characteristics and fall risk factors of the older can help nurses identify fall risk, and early intervention by caregivers can reduce fall-related injuries, which has practical significance for promoting healthy aging. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: The subjects of this study were older patients ≥60 years old, and the demographic characteristics and fall-related information of patients were obtained by questionnaire. The team worked closely with a team of experts in the field of health care. Some researchers collect data and rewrite them, while other researchers analyse the information and write a paper. All authors read and approved the final manuscript.

Language: en