Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood abuse and neglect is defined as any intentional harm or mistreatment of a child that results in actual or potential harm to the child's health, survival and development. It has been linked to an increased risk of a wide range of serious short- and long-term medical and mental health problems. Although it is a complex societal issue, it receives limited research attention in the area.



OBJECTIVE: To assess lifetime prevalence of childhood abuse and neglect among high school students in Debre Tabor town, south Gondar Zone, Northwest Ethiopia, 2022.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study design was used to assess 423 high school students, chosen through a systematic sampling technique. Data were collected using a pre-tested, structured and self-administered international child abuse screening tool, child version (ICAST-C). The effect of independent variables on the outcome variable was explored using logistic regression analyses. The level of significances were determined using an odds ratio with a 95% confidence interval.



RESULTS: Of the 423 study participants, 84.4% had lifetime experience of childhood abuse and neglect. Being female (AOR=4.5, 95% CI: 2.38, 8.60), parental marital status (AOR=5.4, 95% CI: 1.07, 27.3), illiteracy of father (AOR=1.65, 95% CI: 4.5, 6.03), birth order (AOR=4.5, 95% CI: 1.57, 13.0), open family discussion of sexual matters (AOR=0.37, 95% CI:1.74, 7.86), and watching pornography (AOR=0.08, 95% CI: 0.02, 0.40) were significantly associated with lifetime experience of childhood abuse and neglect.



CONCLUSION: Lifetime experience of childhood abuse and neglect was high as compared with previous studies. Being female, parental marital status, illiterate fathers, watching pornography, and open family discussion of sexual matters were predictors of childhood abuse and neglect. Dealing with this issue should be considered an integral component of high school students' care, including parental education and respite care.

