Abstract

BACKGROUND: A history of falls is the most established predictor of future falls in people with Parkinson's disease (PD). However, predicting a first fall remains challenging.



OBJECTIVE: To assess whether experiencing difficulties putting on pants while standing is a viable predictor of future falling, and specifically a first fall, in persons with PD. We define this 'Pants-sign' as people who resort to putting on their pants only while seated.



METHODS: 264 persons with PD were included. Information on the Pants-sign, history of falls, disease severity (MDS-UPDRS part III), freezing of gait (N-FOGQ > 0), cognitive function (MoCA), self-reported disability (Schwab & England scale), health-related quality of life (SF-12), Timed-Up-and-Go, and one-legged stance were determined at baseline and after one-year follow-up. The association between the Pants-sign and future falling was examined by univariate logistic regression analysis. A multivariate step-wise logistic regression with forward selection was employed to identify the strongest associations in the entire cohort and a sub-cohort of people without falls in the year prior to baseline.



RESULTS: The Pants-sign was univariably associated with a future fall (OR = 2.406, 95% CI [1.313-4.409], p = 0.004]), but was not an independent predictor in the multivariate logistic regression; predictors were higher MDS-UPDRS part III scores (OR = 1.088, 95% CI [1.056-1.121], p < 0.001] and history of falls (OR = 5.696, 95% CI [2.650-12.243], p≤0.001]. For the sub-cohort of people without falls in the previous year (n = 189), the Pants-sign was not associated with future falls.



CONCLUSIONS: The Pants-sign is simple to assess and is associated with future falling in PD but is not an independent predictor.

Language: en