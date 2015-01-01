Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess the association between sports participation, depression, suicide ideation, and suicide behaviors in a nationally representative sample of US adolescents before COVID-19 and during COVID-19.



METHODS: Data from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (n = 13,526) and the 2021 Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (n = 7677) were used to analyze the association between past-year depression/suicide ideation/suicide behaviors and past-year sports participation.



RESULTS: The analysis found that 57.4% of adolescents indicated participating in at least 1 sport in 2019; this dropped to 47.7% in 2021. Furthermore, 36.7% of adolescents indicated feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for 2 weeks or more in a row in 2019; this increased to 44.2% in 2021. The percentage of adolescents who indicated considering suicide, making a suicide plan, attempting suicide, and attempted suicide that lead to an injury was similar during 2019 and 2021. Multivariable analysis found that participation in 2 or more sports in 2019 was associated with lower odds of each of the outcomes for depression, suicide ideation, and suicide behaviors, whereas in 2021, participation in 2 or more sports was only associated with lower odds of indicating being sad or hopeless (an indicator for depression) for a 2-week period (adjusted odds ratios = 0.70; 95% confidence interval, 0.58-0.85).



CONCLUSIONS: Participation in 2 or more sports lowered the risk of feeling sad or hopeless, suicide ideation, and suicide behaviors in 2019, but this effect was absent in 2021. Given the presence of multiple stressors during the COVID-19 pandemic, sports participation alone may not offer sufficient protective effects against suicide behaviors as it did pre pandemic.

