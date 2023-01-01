Abstract

Dissociation and diminished sense of agency are experiential distortions of disintegration in the perception of self and action. Although one is often implied in the other, they are seldom studied together. Assessing their relationship and shared influences may allow for a more comprehensive and nuanced understanding of dissociative experiences. We aimed to examine their temporal (concurrent or directional) co-occurrence, and to elucidate their etiology, focusing on posttraumatic symptoms (PTS), poor sleep, and their hypothesized joint effect. N = 113 adults oversampled for the existence of trauma exposure history reported PTS and then, for a week, wore an actigraphic sleep monitor, reported subjective sleep quality each morning, and reported state dissociation (depersonalization, derealization, and absorption) and sense of agency four times each day. Data were analyzed using multilevel linear modeling. Higher state dissociation correlated with diminished state sense of agency, but only contemporaneously, not directionally. Both hypothesized etiological factors, namely, PTS (especially complex) and poor sleep (objective and subjective) predicted state dissociation and diminished state sense of agency, but psychological distress seemed to overshadow these main effects. However, robust interactive effects suggested that poor sleep predicted dissociation and disruptions in the sense of agency only among individuals with low PTS. These findings suggest that PTS and poor sleep quality are separate paths to dissociation and impaired sense of agency. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

