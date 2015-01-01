SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

King T. Lancet Child Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S2352-4642(23)00315-2

38109912

Bullying is a key public health issue and one of the most common adverse experiences of childhood and adolescence. According to a 2019 report on the global prevalence of bullying, 32% of children had been bullied in the previous month. Some groups are at greater risk of bullying than others, and one group that experiences higher than average rates of bullying is children with a physical or learning disability.


