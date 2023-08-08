Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying is a common form of violence among children and adolescents. Young people with neurodevelopmental or psychiatric conditions might have an increased risk of bullying victimisation and perpetration. We aimed to assess the odds of bullying involvement and its association with mental health measures in these populations.



METHODS: In this systematic review and meta-analysis, we searched PubMed, ERIC, Psychology and Behavioural Sciences Collection, Web of Science Core Collection, PsycArticles, and PsycInfo databases from inception up to Aug 8, 2023, and included articles reporting data on bullying outcomes of current bullying (within the past year) among children and adolescents (aged 4-17 years) with a diagnosis of a neurodevelopmental or psychiatric condtion provided by a health professional. Bullying type was classified as traditional (physical, verbal, or relational) or as cyberbullying (intentional and repeated harm inflicted through electronic devices and social media), and bullying involvement was classified as victimisation, perpetration, and perpetration-victimisation. Mental health measures were collected and the associations with bullying involvement assessed. We used random-effects meta-analyses to estimate prevalence and odds ratios (ORs) for bullying involvement. Heterogeneity was assessed using the I(2) statistic, and publication bias was tested with Egger's regression. This study is registered with PROSPERO, CRD42021235043.



FINDINGS: We included 212 studies in the meta-analysis. The total sample comprised 126 717 cases (mean age 12·34 years [SD 1·82], 37·6% girls) and 504 806 controls (12·5 years [SD 1·86], 47·6% girls). For traditional bullying, the pooled prevalence was 42·2% (95% CI 39·6-44·9) for victimisation, 24·4% (22·6-26·3) for perpetration, and 14·0% (11·4-17·1) for perpetration-victimisation. For cyberbullying, the prevalence was 21·8% (16·0-28·9) for victimisation, 19·6% (13·4-27·7) for perpetration, and 20·7% (8·4-42·6) for perpetration-victimisation. Compared with controls, young people with neurodevelopmental or psychiatric conditions were more likely to be involved in traditional and cyberbullying as a victim (OR 2·85 [95% CI 2·62-3·09] and 2·07 [1·63-2·61]), perpetrator (2·42 [2·20-2·66] and 1·91 [1·60-2·28]), and perpetrator-victim (3·66 [2·83-4·74] and 1·85 [1·05-3·28]). Bullying involvement was associated with higher scores in mental health measures in young people with neurodevelopmental or psychiatric conditions, particularly internalising symptoms and externalising symptoms.



INTERPRETATION: Our study underscores bullying involvement as a prevalent risk factor in young people with neurodevelopmental or psychiatric conditions that might add to their disease burden through its negative effects on mental health. Interventions targeting these vulnerable populations are warranted to improve their mental health and their future social integration. FUNDING: Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, and Consorcio Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red.

